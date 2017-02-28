Microwave sparks Woodbridge house fire

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A fire that started in a microwave prompted fire and rescue crews to a Woodbridge neighborhood.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a single family, three-story home in the 16690 block of Anchor Bend Way in the Port Potomac neighborhood off Route 1 about 3:10 p.m.

There was a report that a fire started in a kitchen microwave and then spread to kitchen cabinets.

Fire crews arrived and reported the blaze to be out, according to initial reports.

