News Microwave sparks Woodbridge house fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A fire that started in a microwave prompted fire and rescue crews to a Woodbridge neighborhood.
Fire and rescue crews were called to a single family, three-story home in the 16690 block of Anchor Bend Way in the Port Potomac neighborhood off Route 1 about 3:10 p.m.
There was a report that a fire started in a kitchen microwave and then spread to kitchen cabinets.
Fire crews arrived and reported the blaze to be out, according to initial reports.
More info as we have it.
