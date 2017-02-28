News House explodes, construction worker flown to hospital
From the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department:
On Tuesday, February 28th at 6:50 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a injury call at a single family home located in the 11600 block of Kahns Road [near] Manassas.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews discovered the home with minor fire damage but had sustained extensive structural damage due to a potential explosion, thereby limiting the crew full access to the home.
The home was under construction at the time of the explosion. A construction worker, on site, sustained injuries and was flown to Washington Hospital Center for further evaluation and treatment.
The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the house is extensively damaged.
The preliminary findings indicate the explosion occurred when the injured worker reported for work and activated the home’s propane furnace. The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined this is an isolated incident and presents no immediate danger to the community.
The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.
