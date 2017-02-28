Habitat for Humanity Woodbridge store expected to be open by June 1

From Habitat for Humanity Prince William:

“Habitat for Humanity Prince William County receives possession of the Woodbridge ReStore location on March 1. We’ll have ninety days to do our build out and open the doors to the public. This will be a second store for Habitat for Humanity.

It is located at 14055 Noblewood Plaza. It is at the corner of the Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road, next door to BJ’s.