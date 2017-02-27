NOVA, ECPI sign agreement for Cyber and Network Security

Submitted:

ECPI University and Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) have signed an articulation agreement that gives NVCC students automatic admission into ECPI University’s Cyber and Network Security bachelor degree program. Through ECPI University’s year-round, accelerated schedule, these students will have the opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree in just 60 weeks.

Transferring students will enjoy a number of additional benefits, including lower tuition. NVCC graduates will be charged the equivalent of the highest Virginia in-state tuition and fees for the portion of the program taken at ECPI or actual ECPI University costs, whichever is less.

ECPI University will waive the application and registration fees, and accept most NVCC credits. These benefits are predicated upon the student earning a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher in their AAS in Cybersecurity program and achieving a “C” or better in all courses applied to the degree. All courses must be completed within the past 10 years.

In addition to Northern Virginia, NVCC graduates can also enroll at any ECPI University campus in Virginia, including Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond, and online. Moreover, they – like all ECPI University students – will have access to heavily subsidized professional certification exams, paying just a fraction of the typical cost.

A July 2013 report from Northern Virginia Community College’s Office of Institutional Research states the number of computer jobs in our region is expected to grow through 2018. The college estimated there would be a 36% increase in the number of computer systems design services positions open, 77,000 positions in 2013 to about 105,000 in 2018.