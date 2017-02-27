Traffic I-95 Overnight lane closures in Prince William County
DALE CITY – The two right lanes of northbound and southbound I-95 between Cardinal Drive and the Dale City cars-only rest area will be closed the night of Tuesday, Feb. 28 between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. for inspection of the bridges over Neabsco Creek, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Crews will first close the two right lanes and shoulder of northbound I-95 between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., then close the two right lanes and shoulder of southbound I-95 between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. The I-95 Express Lanes will not be impacted by this work.
