I-95 Overnight lane closures in Prince William County

DALE CITY – The two right lanes of northbound and southbound I-95 between Cardinal Drive and the Dale City cars-only rest area will be closed the night of Tuesday, Feb. 28 between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. for inspection of the bridges over Neabsco Creek, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Crews will first close the two right lanes and shoulder of northbound I-95 between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., then close the two right lanes and shoulder of southbound I-95 between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. The I-95 Express Lanes will not be impacted by this work.

