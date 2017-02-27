News Grill accident sets Dumfries home alight
From Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue:
On Sunday, February 26th, at 6:40 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 5000 block of Buena Vista Drive in Dumfries.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire on the rear deck of the townhome that had extended to a second-floor interior bathroom and the attic. Firefighters initiated suppression and quickly extinguished the fire.
No injuries reported.
The occupant, home at the time of the fire, had just finished cooking on the grill and was in the kitchen when they noticed the grill on fire: they attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful and called 911.
The building official has posted the home unsafe.
Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family, 1 adult, 3 children and their pet, displaced by the fire.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the townhouse sustained moderate damage on the interior and exterior rear of the home.
The origin and cause of the fire was a grill on the rear deck and has been determined as accidental.
To prevent fires and grill-related injuries, Prince William County Fire & Rescue Chief
Kevin McGee advises residents to follow these simple safety tips:
- Propane and charcoal BBQ grills must only be used outdoors.
- Position the grill well away from siding, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Periodically remove grease or fat buildup in trays below the grill so it cannot be ignited by a hot grill.
