Grill accident sets Dumfries home alight

From Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue:

On Sunday, February 26th, at 6:40 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 5000 block of Buena Vista Drive in Dumfries.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire on the rear deck of the townhome that had extended to a second-floor interior bathroom and the attic. Firefighters initiated suppression and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

The occupant, home at the time of the fire, had just finished cooking on the grill and was in the kitchen when they noticed the grill on fire: they attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful and called 911.

The building official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family, 1 adult, 3 children and their pet, displaced by the fire.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the townhouse sustained moderate damage on the interior and exterior rear of the home.

The origin and cause of the fire was a grill on the rear deck and has been determined as accidental.

To prevent fires and grill-related injuries, Prince William County Fire & Rescue Chief

Kevin McGee advises residents to follow these simple safety tips: