News Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
From Prince William County Police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 15, detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which occurred in the 13200 block of Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) on February 14 around 6:00PM.
The victim, a 12-year-old girl of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. The incident was not reported to police till February 15 at 1:00PM. Attempts to identify the acquaintance have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Hispanic male, approximately 20 years of age,
5’11”, 200lbs,
with brown eyes and brown hair
Last seen wearing black pants, black jacket with blue stripes, and a black hat
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017