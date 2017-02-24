Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

From Prince William County Police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 15, detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which occurred in the 13200 block of Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) on February 14 around 6:00PM.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. The incident was not reported to police till February 15 at 1:00PM. Attempts to identify the acquaintance have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years of age,

5’11”, 200lbs,

with brown eyes and brown hair

Last seen wearing black pants, black jacket with blue stripes, and a black hat