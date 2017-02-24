News Police seek leads after man shot overnight in Manassas
From Manassas police:
Shooting Shortly after midnight on Feb. 24, 2017, an adult male was sitting in his vehicle parked in the area of Burnside Rd and Ashton Ave when he was shot by an unknown person. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital.
He is expected to make a full recovery. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective A. Chambers of the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8057 or email her at achambers@manassasva.gov.
If you have information and you would like to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Manassas City/Manassas Park will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
