FBI identifies 3 suspects in a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores

Photos: Billingsley, Soto

From Prince William police:

Armed Robberies *ARREST – On February 21, detectives with the Robbery Unit along with assistance from the FBI identified three suspects involved in a series of armed robberies which occurred at 7-Eleven stores located in the eastern part of Prince William County on August 7. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of two of the suspects, identified as Rachel Cornelia BILLINGSLEY and Christopher Lorenzo SOTO. BILLINGSLEY was subsequently located and arrested at her residence without incident later that evening. Attempts to locate SOTO have been unsuccessful. A third suspect, identified as 21-year-old man of Arlington, is already in custody in Arlington for unrelated charges. Charges are pending for the third suspect. The investigation continues.

Arrested on February 21:

Rachel Cornelia BILLINGSLEY, 21, of 2783 Myrtlewood Dr in Dumfries

Charged with 3 counts of robbery and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit robbery

Court Date: April 10, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Wanted: [Photo from October 2016]

Christopher Lorenzo SOTO, 19, of no fixed address

Described as a white male, 5’07”, 200lbs with brown eyes and black hair

Wanted for 3 counts of robbery, 3 counts of burglary while armed, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and 3 counts of wearing a mask in public

Armed Robberies [Previously Released] – On August 7, officers and detectives with the Robbery Unit responded to investigate three separate robberies which occurred between 12:37AM and 2:06AM at 7-Eleven stores located at 14820 Cloverdale Dr, 15052 Cardinal Dr, and 1701 Featherstone Rd in the Woodbridge area. In each incident, employees reported to police that two unknown men entered the store brandishing a firearm and a silver bat. During the encounter, the suspects demanded money and cigarettes before fleeing the area possibly in a dark SUV or van. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.