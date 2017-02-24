Deborah Wright is the new Library Director for Prince William County

Submitted:

The Prince William County Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Deborah Wright is the new Library Director for the County’s Public Library System.

Wright has 14 years of experience in the Prince William Public Library System, including two years as the Assistant Library Director where she oversaw public services in 11 branches and had direct supervision of the branch administrators. Wright previously worked at the Prince William Public Library System as well as the Prince William County Schools before moving to the Newport News Public Library System serving as a Branch Administrator, and a Family and Youth Services Coordinator. She then made her way back to Prince William becoming the Branch Administrator for Chinn Park Regional Library.

Wright received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Roanoke College and her Master of Science degree in Library Science from the University of North Carolina. She is also a member of the Virginia Library Association and the American Library Association.

The previous Prince William County Public Library Director Connie Gilman retired in October, 2016.