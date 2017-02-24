Bristow fight spurs assault charge for Alexandria man

From Prince William police:

Malicious Wounding – On February 21 at 3:12AM, officers responded to the 12800 block of Rannoch Cir in Bristow (20136) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old man of Bristow, and the accused were involved in a physical altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim on the head with a blunt object causing a laceration. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. The victim and the accused were transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on February 21:

Matthew Joseph TILGHMAN, 25, of 6910 Victoria Drive in Alexandria

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: March 22, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond