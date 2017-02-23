15-year-old Makayla Mattei from Dumfries, reported missing February 17th, has been found.

From Prince William County Police:

*UPDATE*: Makayla Mattei, 15, who was reported to Prince William County police as missing and endangered on February 20, was located safe and unharmed in the Harrisonburg, VA area a short time ago.

Makayla was found in the company of Meiti Metsla, 21, who has since been arrested for a Prince William County police felony charge of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children. During the investigation into Makayla’s disappearance, detectives learned of inappropriate online conversations involving Meiti Metsla.

Arrangements are currently being made to reunite Makayla with her family in Dumfries. The Prince William County Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in this investigation.