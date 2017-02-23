News Update: Mattei Makayla, 15, missing from Dumfries home
15-year-old Makayla Mattei from Dumfries, reported missing February 17th, has been found.
From Prince William County Police:
*UPDATE*: Makayla Mattei, 15, who was reported to Prince William County police as missing and endangered on February 20, was located safe and unharmed in the Harrisonburg, VA area a short time ago.
Makayla was found in the company of Meiti Metsla, 21, who has since been arrested for a Prince William County police felony charge of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children. During the investigation into Makayla’s disappearance, detectives learned of inappropriate online conversations involving Meiti Metsla.
Arrangements are currently being made to reunite Makayla with her family in Dumfries. The Prince William County Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in this investigation.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017