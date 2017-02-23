Two men, women, teen charged in January murder

Murder Investigation *MULTIPLE ARRESTS – On February 22, detectives from the Prince William County Homicide Unit, with the assistance from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, located and apprehended three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of Christian Alexander SOSA RIVAS.

The victim’s body was located along the shoreline of the Potomac River on January 13. After determining that the suspects were directly involved in the victim’s murder, information was received which indicated they were in the Newtown Township area of Pennsylvania. Prince William County police detectives with local assistance from the Newtown Township Police Department, Upper Merion Township Police Department, Haverford Township Police Department and the Marple Township Police Department, and with federal assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force successfully located and arrested the three suspects, one of which was identified as a juvenile.

Two additional suspects, both adult women, were charged as co-conspirators in the murder and were arrested in the Baltimore area of Maryland earlier this month. Detectives from Prince William County believe this murder was gang related as several of the suspects arrested are believed to be as members of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS13. All suspects will be extradited back to Virginia in the near future.

Arrested on February 22: [No photos available]

Edgar Oswaldo BLANCO TORRES, 24, of no fixed address

Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a felony

Jose Martir LARIOS ESPENAL, 20, of no fixed address

Charged with murder

Arrested on February 22: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male juvenile of no fixed address

Charged with murder

Arrested on February 12: [No photos available]

Angelica Maria BLANCO, 19, of no fixed address

Keyri Sujey PORTILLO GONZALEZ, 18, of no fixed address

Both suspects above were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony