Snoozing driver arrested on heroin charges

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

“Stafford, VA. On February 19, 2017 Deputy Vernon Galyen responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Valero located at 620 Cambridge Street. When he arrived at the location, he observed a male subject sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked at the pumps. He also observed the subject was slouched over onto the passenger seat. There was a white powdery substance on his face and his eyes were closed.

Deputy Galyen woke the subject and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The male did so and identified himself as Zachary Simmons. Deputy Galyen observed numerous articles in the vehicle that are indicative of drug usage and asked Mr. Simmons if he takes medications. Mr. Simmons answered that he takes Adderall and Xanax. The deputy asked if he should be driving while on the meds and Mr. Simmons answered “I do all the time.”

Deputy Galyen observed an upside down aluminum can in the console of the vehicle with a piece of cotton on it. He asked what the cotton was for and Mr. Simmons answered “heroin.” Deputy Galyen then asked about needles in the car and was told there was one in the sunglass holder.

Mr. Simmons was then detained and Deputy Galyen searched him and the vehicle. He located a small amount of white powder, a white pill with an X on it, a glass crack pipe, an uncapped needle and some other unknown substances. Mr. Simmons was then placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Possession of Schedule I and II Narcotics and Possession of Paraphernalia. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on $2,000.00 bond.”