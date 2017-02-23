News Service Authority to Begin Lining Sewer Mains in Dumfries
From Prince William County Service Authority:
Feb. 21, 2017
The Prince William County Service Authority will begin performing important rehabilitation work on the sanitary sewer system in the Tripoli Boulevard neighborhood of Dumfries this week.
Expected to take approximately four weeks to finish, the project entails lining sewer mains on Tripoli Boulevard, Dumfries Road, Wilson Street, Maple Street, Diamond Point Mews, Pine Street and Pine Court with Cured-In-Place-Pipe. The lining process is done in lieu of replacing the pipe itself, which is often a much more costly and disruptive measure for both customers and the utility.
Once completed, the resin-like substance used in the CIPP process hardens and essentially becomes a new pipe inside the existing sewer main. This protects the main from tree root intrusion and corrosion that can occur over long periods of time. CIPP also prevents groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer system during rain events, which helps reduce the amount of flow to the wastewater treatment plant.
The average sewer pipe lasts about 40 years, while CIPP can extend that lifespan to 90 years.
Each year, the Service Authority inspects more than a hundred miles of sewer line to determine where CIPP would be most effective. The Service Authority has lined more than five miles worth of sewer main in the last six months.
