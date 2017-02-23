Scholarship for local Civil War history

The Bull Run Civil War Round Table in Centreville, Va. offers a $1,500 scholarship to a high school senior who resides in Fairfax or Prince William County and will attend college in the fall of 2017.

The applicant can be from a public or private school and plans to attend a college or community college. The deadline is April 1.

Information and application instructions can be found at bullruncwrt.org. The Bull Run Civil War Round Table works to preserve Civil War sites in the local area as well as to provide speakers and tours of many local Civil War sites.

Everyone is welcome to attend its meetings at the Centreville Library every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.