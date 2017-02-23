Submitted News Scholarship for local Civil War history
The Bull Run Civil War Round Table in Centreville, Va. offers a $1,500 scholarship to a high school senior who resides in Fairfax or Prince William County and will attend college in the fall of 2017.
The applicant can be from a public or private school and plans to attend a college or community college. The deadline is April 1.
Information and application instructions can be found at bullruncwrt.org. The Bull Run Civil War Round Table works to preserve Civil War sites in the local area as well as to provide speakers and tours of many local Civil War sites.
Everyone is welcome to attend its meetings at the Centreville Library every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017