Traffic One dead in Stafford County car crash
From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
On February 23, 2017, at approximately [2:40 a.m.], a single vehicle accident occurred on Poplar Road between Mount Olive Road and Stefaniga Road. When Stafford County Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found the lone occupant deceased. The vehicle involved, a Hyundai, had stuck two trees and the driver was partially ejected. The vehicle was traveling northbound.
The cause of the one-car accident has not yet been determined as the investigation is ongoing. It appears from the large debris field that excessive speed was a factor as the engine of the vehicle was located almost two hundred feet from the point of impact. It also is likely the driver was unrestrained.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin is notified of the incident.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017