One dead in Stafford County car crash

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On February 23, 2017, at approximately [2:40 a.m.], a single vehicle accident occurred on Poplar Road between Mount Olive Road and Stefaniga Road. When Stafford County Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found the lone occupant deceased. The vehicle involved, a Hyundai, had stuck two trees and the driver was partially ejected. The vehicle was traveling northbound.

The cause of the one-car accident has not yet been determined as the investigation is ongoing. It appears from the large debris field that excessive speed was a factor as the engine of the vehicle was located almost two hundred feet from the point of impact. It also is likely the driver was unrestrained.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin is notified of the incident.