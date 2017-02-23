Novant banning children from hospitals to combat flu outbreak

Submitted:

Out of concern for the health and well-being of our patients, Novant Health is asking the community to keep visitors age 12 and under out of all of its hospital facilities due to the widespread outbreak of the flu virus throughout the community. This restriction is effective on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m. until further notice.

Those individuals age 13 and over who are experiencing runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged not to visit patients being treated at Novant Health facilities. However, people who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction.

“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” advises Dr. David Priest, medical director for infection prevention at Novant Health. “In order to protect our patients, we are asking members of the public who are 12 years and under or who may be sick with the influenza virus to not visit these facilities at this time.”

The restrictions apply to all hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including: