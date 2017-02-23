Latest Downtown Manassas brewery ‘BadWolf Public House’ a collaboration

Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

by Potomac Local on February 23, 2017 at 5:27 pm Leave a Comment
We tipped you last month about a new brewpub coming to Downtown Manassas, by the owners of BadWolf Brewing Company and CJ Finz restaurant. 

Today, the city makes it official in a statement: 

The owners of BadWolf Brewing Company and CJ Finz have teamed up to bring a new homegrown restaurant & brewery to Historic Downtown Manassas – BadWolf Public House.  The 3,000 square foot restaurant and brewery, located at 9406 Battle Street, will consist of a 3-barrel brewhouse, taproom and a 2-floor private room that seats up to 35.   
 
The restaurant intends to open in March and will feature a farm to table style menu with local brews on tap. The brewery operation will open later featuring new and unique BadWolf beers. Little BadWolf – 9776 Center St. Manassas, VA will convert to a sour only brewery with limited hours once the new brew operation opens. 
