News Suspect sought by Manassas City Police for rape
Manassas City police are seeking information regarding a suspect in a rape that occurred in Manassas City last year.
From Manassas City Police:
On Monday, Aug. 8 2016, Manassas City Police met with a reporting party regarding a sex offense that allegedly occurred in Manassas City in July 2016. The reporting party is an acquaintance of the accused. Upon further investigation, Detectives identified the suspect as Jose Rafael SANCHEZ. SANCHEZ is wanted for Rape.
Sanchez, Jose Rafael
RACE: White (Hispanic)
SEX: Male
H/W: 5’5″ /160lbs
DOB: 10/25/1981 (Age 35)
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
LAST KNOWN LOCATION: Manassas
The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017