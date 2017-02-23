Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Breaking News: Two men, women, teen charged in January murder

Suspect sought by Manassas City Police for rape

by Potomac Local on February 23, 2017 at 12:27 pm Leave a Comment
Manassas City police are seeking information regarding a suspect in a rape that occurred in Manassas City last year.

From Manassas City Police:

On Monday, Aug. 8 2016, Manassas City Police met with a reporting party regarding a sex offense that allegedly occurred in Manassas City in July 2016. The reporting party is an acquaintance of the accused. Upon further investigation, Detectives identified the suspect as Jose Rafael SANCHEZ. SANCHEZ is wanted for Rape.

Sanchez, Jose Rafael

RACE: White (Hispanic)
SEX: Male
H/W: 5’5″ /160lbs
DOB: 10/25/1981 (Age 35)
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
LAST KNOWN LOCATION: Manassas

 

The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330. 

