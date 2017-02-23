Manassas City police are seeking information regarding a suspect in a rape that occurred in Manassas City last year.

From Manassas City Police:

On Monday, Aug. 8 2016, Manassas City Police met with a reporting party regarding a sex offense that allegedly occurred in Manassas City in July 2016. The reporting party is an acquaintance of the accused. Upon further investigation, Detectives identified the suspect as Jose Rafael SANCHEZ. SANCHEZ is wanted for Rape.

Sanchez, Jose Rafael



RACE: White (Hispanic)

SEX: Male

H/W: 5’5″ /160lbs

DOB: 10/25/1981 (Age 35)

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

LAST KNOWN LOCATION: Manassas

The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.