News Girl, 11, told family she was inappropriately touched
From Prince William police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 22, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred at a home [near] Manassas. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched on more than one occasion by the accused, an acquaintance, since November 2016. The victim disclosed the incidents to a family member who notified police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on February 23:
Julio Antonio CACERES, 35, of Manassas
Charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, and indecent liberties with a minor
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT BondSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017