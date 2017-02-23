Girl, 11, told family she was inappropriately touched

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 22, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred at a home [near] Manassas. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched on more than one occasion by the accused, an acquaintance, since November 2016. The victim disclosed the incidents to a family member who notified police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on February 23:

Julio Antonio CACERES, 35, of Manassas

Charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, and indecent liberties with a minor

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond