News Fire crews react quickly to two-alarm fire in Bristow
From Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue:
On Wednesday, February 22nd, at 9:03 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispacted to a structure fire in a two-story single family home located in the 13500 block of Dodsworth Drive in Bristow.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire on the first floor, in the rear of the home, that had extended to the second floor. A second alarm was sounded. Firefighters initiated an attack and quickly extinguished the fire.
No injuries reported.
The homeowner, home at the time of the fire, heard crackling sounds that alerted her to the fire.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $350,600.
A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 2 adults, 4 children, and 1 pet, displaced by the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives (www.pwcgov.org/SmokeAlarms). You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms. To keep you and your family safe follow these life-saving smoke alarm tips:
- Place a smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement, in every bedroom and outside each sleeping area.
- Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button. If you cannot reach the button easily, use a broom handle.
- When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.
- DO NOT remove the batteries from your smoke alarms to put in other appliances.
- Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years or sooner if they don’t respond when testing:
- For smoke alarms with a non-replaceable battery, replace the entire smoke alarm if it begins chirping
- For smoke alarms with regular batteries, replace the batteries once a year when you change your clocks, fall back, spring forward, or before if the battery starts to chirp
- Smoke alarms should be interconnected, so when one alarm sounds, they all do.
- Keep smoke alarms clean. Vacuum or dust your smoke alarms according to manufacturer’s directions to keep them working properly.
- Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in the event it sounds.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017