Fire crews react quickly to two-alarm fire in Bristow

From Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, at 9:03 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispacted to a structure fire in a two-story single family home located in the 13500 block of Dodsworth Drive in Bristow.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire on the first floor, in the rear of the home, that had extended to the second floor. A second alarm was sounded. Firefighters initiated an attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

The homeowner, home at the time of the fire, heard crackling sounds that alerted her to the fire.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $350,600.

A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 2 adults, 4 children, and 1 pet, displaced by the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives (www.pwcgov.org/SmokeAlarms). You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms. To keep you and your family safe follow these life-saving smoke alarm tips: