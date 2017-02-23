Sponsored Post Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
Each Monday in March, there’s something special going on at Chick-fil-A Bristow!
Mad Hatter Monday — Monday, March 3, 2017
Wear your craziest hat and get a FREE chocolate chip cookie!
Luck O’ the Irish Monday — Monday, March 13, 2017
Wear green from head to toe and get a FREE soft drink!
B-Ball Jersey Monday — Monday, March 20, 2017
Wear your favorite team’s B-Ball Jersey and get a FREE Chick-fil-A Sandwich!
Crazy Bunny Ears Monday — Monday, March 27, 2017
Wear your craziest Bunny Ears and get a FREE IceDream!Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow
February 23, 2017
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017