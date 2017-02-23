Check out Mad Mondays in March at Chick-fil-A Bristow

Each Monday in March, there’s something special going on at Chick-fil-A Bristow!

Mad Hatter Monday — Monday, March 3, 2017

Wear your craziest hat and get a FREE chocolate chip cookie!

Luck O’ the Irish Monday — Monday, March 13, 2017

Wear green from head to toe and get a FREE soft drink!

B-Ball Jersey Monday — Monday, March 20, 2017

Wear your favorite team’s B-Ball Jersey and get a FREE Chick-fil-A Sandwich!

Crazy Bunny Ears Monday — Monday, March 27, 2017

Wear your craziest Bunny Ears and get a FREE IceDream!