Osbourn High School student a winner in Yearbook Excellence Contest

From Manassas City Public Schools:

“Osbourn High School (OHS) yearbook student R’ Asya Philbert has been recognized in a national Quill and Scroll contest. The OHS senior was one of 297 winners nationwide in the 2016 Yearbook Excellence Contest. Her winning entry, “Senior Ads,” in the contest’s Advertising division earned her a spot among 36 Sweepstakes winners, and the opportunity to apply for Quill and Scroll journalism scholarships.

Over 1,400 contest entries were evaluated for reporting, in-depth captions and strong visual packages. The award also recognizes the excellent work of the high school’s journalism program and Yearbook advisor Ms. Ruth Lindenfelser.

Visit Quill and Scroll and partners present 2016 Yearbook Excellent Winners for more information.

Winning Yearbook staff member Ms. Philbert is seen in the attached picture with her award plaque from Quill and Scroll.“