Farm Brew Live getting ready for beer, live music, and 100 new employees

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The owners of Farm Brew Live have a big job ahead of them: Get ready to brew 3.5 million pints of beer, but not before hiring 100 new employees.

The $8 million brewery, restaurant, live music venue, and event complex represents owners Villagio Hospitality Group hope will be a destination for beer lovers, foodies, and music fans.

Prince William County sold the Thomasson Barn, the location of the new Farm Brew Live complex to Silva Holdings for $1 million in 2015. The barn had sat empty for 40 years, was filled with snakes, and was an iconic throwback to the county’s farming past.

The new complex developing here at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 28 just outside Manassas City will feature 2 Silos Brewing Company, housed in the old, renovated barn which aptly has two silos.

The complex will also feature a farm-to-table restaurant, “Farmers and Brewers,” which will seat 215 people in the upper level with smaller seating areas on the ground floor, said Meridith Arnest, director of operations at Farm Brew Live.

The adjacent live outdoor music venue “The Yard” will feature a mixture of local and national acts, with the performer lineup still being arranged. The venue will seat more than 1,000 people.

“We’re not looking to have 1,200 people every day, … but we are partnering with some local musicians, and we will have live music every day of the week, weather permitting,” said Arnest. “It’ll be a great place to see live music.”

The events space will hold corporate events and high school reunions.

“Any meetings that might require beer, we can accommodate that,” quipped Arnest.

Fresh brewed beer will the be the focus, brewed with hop grown on site within two to three years into the operation. The brewery will make two to 3,000 barrels of beer, about 6,800 pints in the first two years.

Afterward, 2 Silos is slated to ramp-up production by making up to 20,000 barrels, equalling 3.5 million pints of beer in years three and four of operation.

The only way to get 2 Silos beer during the first two years will be to visit the brewery, added Arnest.

Farm Brew Live will begin hiring its production crew to work in the brewery in about two months. Afterward, beer servers, attendants, security guards, and musicians will be hired.

“There’s quite a lot of people we will need to hire int the coming months,” said Arnest.

The 2 Silos Brewing Company and The Yard music venue are expected to open by mid-summer. A new two-lane road will serve as an extension of Discovery Boulevard and carry vehicle traffic to and from the venue.

The Villagio Hospitality Group will operate Farm Brew Live as its largest venue. Its only other operation is Trattoria Villagio in the tiny village of Clifton in Fairfax County.