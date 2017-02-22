From Prince William County Police:

“Malicious Wounding *ARRESTS & ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On February 18, detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for a sixth suspect, identified as Devaun Andrew JENKINS, involved in a home invasion which occurred at a residence located in the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas on January 22. On February 21, Tyreek VINING and Deangelo ROBERTSON turned themselves into police without incident. Attempts to located Rashad THOMPSON have still been unsuccessful.

Arrested on February 21:

Deangelo Arnell ROBERTSON, 23, of 10222 Winchester Ct in Manassas

Charged with attempted robbery, burglary while armed, malicious wounding, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Tyreek Cornelius VINING, 20, of 10222 Winchester Ct in Manassas

Charged with attempted robbery, burglary while armed, wearing a mask in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court Date: March 13, 2017 | Bond: Both were held WITHOUT bond

Wanted: [Photo from April 2016]

Devaun Andrew JENKINS, 19, of the 1900 block of Sunflower Dr in Culpeper

Described as a black male, 5’08”, 200lbs with brown eyes and black hair

Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor”

Previously from Prince William County Police:

“Malicious Wounding *ARRESTS & ADDITIONAL SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED On February 11, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified five suspects involved in a home invasion which occurred at a residence located in the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas on January 22.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for their arrests. On February 13, detectives located and arrested two of the suspects, identified as Elliot JOHNSON and Devon KING. Attempts to locate the remaining three suspects have been unsuccessful.

Arrested on February 13:

Devin Ezekial KING, 28, of 10151 Irongate Way in Manassas

Charged with attempted robbery, burglary while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Elliot Terrell JOHNSON, 22, of 7962 Community Dr in Manassas

Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court Date: March 13, 2017 | Bond: Both were held WITHOUT bond

Wanted: [Photo from July 2016]

Rashad Newton THOMPSON, 23, of 10222 Winchester Ct in Manassas

Described as a black male, 5’11”, 175lbs with brown eyes and black hair

Wanted for attempted robbery, burglary while armed, wearing a mask in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Residential Burglary [Previously Released] On January 22 at 7:00PM, officers responded to the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a home invasion. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old juvenile female of Manassas, opened the door to the residence and multiple male subjects forced their way inside. After striking the victim in the head with a gun, the suspects fled the residence and the police were contacted. The victim was uncooperative with the investigation and was later transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.