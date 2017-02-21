Michele McQuigg

Michele passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Michele was a resident of Woodbridge, Virginia at the time of her passing.

She graduated from Mary Washington College in 1968 and furthered her education with a Master’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1978.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 5-8 PM at Miller Funeral Home at 3200 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 7pm at All Saints’ Church at 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation – 17674 Main Street Dumfries, Virginia 22026 or CareNet PRCs ‘ PO Box 2040, Manassas, VA 20108.