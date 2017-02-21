Mattei Makayla, 15, missing from Dumfries home

From Prince William police:

*MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mattei Makayla. The investigation revealed that Mattei walked away from her residence located in the 2800 block of Banks Ct in Dumfries (22026) at approximately 6:45AM on February 17th 2017. Mattei left her residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. Anyone with information on Mattei’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Mattei Makayla is described as a black female, 15 years of age, 5’04”, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Mattei was last seen wearing dark colored leggings, pink zip-up Georgia State hoodie and a black Georgia State backpack.