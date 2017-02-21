Khushbu Amanullah, 16, missing from Dale City home

From Prince William police:

*MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Khushbu Amanullah. The investigation revealed that Khushbu walked away from her residence located in the 13700 block of Greenbriar Drive in [Dale City] (22193).

On February 12th 2017, Khushbu left her residence voluntarily. On February 19th, additional information was received that she may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. Anyone with information on Khushbu’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 703-792-6500.

Khushbu Amanullah is described as a white female, 16 years of age, 5’06”, 142lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.