A reader told us she spotted someone collecting cash for the homeless on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Manassas.

“Helps homeless children.” New life ministries out of Fredericksburg. Corner of Liberia and Euclid.”

After receiving the tip, Potomac Local contacted every church in the Fredericksburg area — from just north of Richmond to Colonial Beach, Va. — and each one told us no one from their church was collecting cash in Manassa on that date.

“We don’t do ‘canning’ collections, where someone stands on the street corner, traditionally with a bucket and asks for cash,” said Jason Sweezy, with New Life Chruch in Beaver Dam, Va.

We were also provided this statement from another church, New Life Outreach Int’l Church:

“Hello, there are no fundraising efforts we ever do in the community, or on the streets from our Ministry – New Life Outreach International in Fredericksburg VA. Thank you for checking. We never send people out to ask for or collect money under any circumstances. Thank you for asking us to confirm. Blessings!”