News Boy, 8, dies in Nokesville ATV crash
From Prince William police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On February 18 at 5:45PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 14900 block of Deepwood Ln in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash involving an ATV. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as an 8-year-old boy, was riding a 2002 Kawasaki Prairie 650 without a parent’s knowledge or permission when he lost control and struck a tree. The victim was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on February 21. The victim was not wearing a helmet.
Identified:
The victim was identified as Franklin FLORES, 8, of NokesvilleSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Retail space for rent on Zimbro Avenue in Manassas
February 20, 2017
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017