Boy, 8, dies in Nokesville ATV crash

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On February 18 at 5:45PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 14900 block of Deepwood Ln in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash involving an ATV. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as an 8-year-old boy, was riding a 2002 Kawasaki Prairie 650 without a parent’s knowledge or permission when he lost control and struck a tree. The victim was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on February 21. The victim was not wearing a helmet.

Identified:

The victim was identified as Franklin FLORES, 8, of Nokesville