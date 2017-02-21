Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Boy, 8, dies in Nokesville ATV crash

by Potomac Local on February 21, 2017 at 2:41 pm Leave a Comment
From Prince William police: 

Fatal Crash Investigation – On February 18 at 5:45PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 14900 block of Deepwood Ln in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash involving an ATV. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as an 8-year-old boy, was riding a 2002 Kawasaki Prairie 650 without a parent’s knowledge or permission when he lost control and struck a tree. The victim was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on February 21. The victim was not wearing a helmet.

            Identified:

            The victim was identified as Franklin FLORES, 8, of Nokesville

