News Wheels stolen from backyard neighborhood kid bike repair
Submitted:
“[Saturday] at around [4 p.m.] this bike was stolen from my back yard [near the intersection of Lindendale Road and Lombard Lane in Dale City]. My daughter watched the child walk back, in broad daylight and ride away on my son [Ethan’s] bike.
Ethan repairs bikes for all of the neighborhood kids. He has a workshop in our yard and this kid went into his workshop and just walked away.
I went to the child’s house to try to deal with the situation parent to parent but to no avail. The police went to the child’s house and still no results.
We just want the bike back. We believe it was dumped somewhere around Beville Middle or in the Lindendale area.
It’s very distinctive looking- narrow front tire, wide back tire, black with some blue showing through on the underneath.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017