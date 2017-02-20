Wheels stolen from backyard neighborhood kid bike repair

Submitted:

“[Saturday] at around [4 p.m.] this bike was stolen from my back yard [near the intersection of Lindendale Road and Lombard Lane in Dale City]. My daughter watched the child walk back, in broad daylight and ride away on my son [Ethan’s] bike.

Ethan repairs bikes for all of the neighborhood kids. He has a workshop in our yard and this kid went into his workshop and just walked away.

I went to the child’s house to try to deal with the situation parent to parent but to no avail. The police went to the child’s house and still no results.

We just want the bike back. We believe it was dumped somewhere around Beville Middle or in the Lindendale area.

It’s very distinctive looking- narrow front tire, wide back tire, black with some blue showing through on the underneath.”