What is Mug Shot Monday?

All of most recent mug shots included in crime stories posted to PotomacLocal.com will be shared weekly in Monday Mug Shots.

Today marked the first day for the weekly Monday Mug Shots email to be sent every Monday at 8 a.m. The email will feature a round-up of arrests from Prince William and Stafford counties, as well as the Greater Manassas area.

Monday Mug Shots is free, and you can get it by signing up on PotomacLocal.com.