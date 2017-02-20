Two adults, 6 children displaced by Montclair fire

From the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department:

“On Friday, February 17th at 6:53 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 14400 block of Whisperwood Court in Montclair.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire on two levels of the mid-row two story townhome with basement. As firefighters initiated attack and extinguishment of the fire, they were informed the residents were not home.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000; a total loss.

A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 2 adults and 6 children, displaced by the fire.

The fire started in the kitchen; the cause is undetermined. The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.”