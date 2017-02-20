Martinez, Mercer face charges after traffic stop

Photos Martinez, Mercer

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

“On February 17, 2017, at approximately 2:25 AM Deputy J.A. Mangan responded to a vehicle crash on Courthouse Road. Upon arrival, he observed a dark colored Toyota 4Runner that had collided with a parked plow truck.

A male and female subject were at the scene, both were evaluated for injuries and identified. The male, Nicholas Martinez, did not possess a valid operator’s license but explained that he was driving the Toyota because his girlfriend was too intoxicated to be behind the wheel.

Mr. Martinez advised that he was forced to swerve to avoid something that had run across the road and subsequently hit the parked plow truck. During Deputy Mangan’s assessment of the scene, he observed a glass container and a glass smoking device hidden behind the rear tire of the vehicle that had been struck.

Mr. Martinez was given field sobriety tests. Deputy V.L. Powell arrived at the accident scene to interview the female who was identified as Krystina Mercer. Ms. Mercer was not willing to cooperate during the interview and was verbally abusive to Law Enforcement.

Nicholas Andre Martinez, age 25 of Blossom Wood Court in Stafford, VA, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Driving and Driving on Suspended. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1500 secured bond for the first two charges.

Krystina Alejandra Mercer, age 23 of Belle Plains Road in Stafford VA, was charged with Public Intoxication. She was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”