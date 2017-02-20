ALDI expanding existing grocery stores

At least two ALDI grocery locations in Prince William and Stafford counties are being expanded.

In Stafford the Ali at 263 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford Plaza, and in Woodbridge at 13782 Smoketown Road are being enlarged, we’re told. The improved stores will feature a new concept layout.

The move comes as the discount grocery chain has opened new stores, including one outside Dumfries, with floor plans that differ from their other locations, and as German competitor Lidl (pronounced Lee Dell) plans to open several new stores in the region this summer.

From Jeff Baehr, Frederick division vice president for ALDI:

“We’re excited to share that we’re updating the ALDI store experience as part of our $1.6 billion nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 of our stores by 2020.

With approximately 20 stores in the Washington, DC and Northern Virginia Region, we can’t wait to bring the new look of ALDI to shoppers who know and love us, plus new fans, as we make more room for a larger selection of fresh products, plus customer favorites like organics, gluten-free foods and premium baby items.

We know you’re eager to learn about plans for our store in Stafford, so we’ll be sure to reach out with more specific details at a later date.”