News How about those 70-degree temps in February?
This President’s Day weekend has been unusually warm with high temperatures reaching the low 70s.
From Ornery Beer Company in Woodbridge:
“It’s a Biergarten kinda day!”
And Manassas residents also got in on the nice weather in Downtown.
From Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy:
So, will that nice weather continue today?
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Building high pressure from the north will bring slightly cooler air today when compared to the past two days. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/iKIfOvsW3L
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 20, 2017
