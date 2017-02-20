Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

66°

Menu

News
How about those 70-degree temps in February?

by Potomac Local on February 20, 2017 at 11:15 am Leave a Comment

This President’s Day weekend has been unusually warm with high temperatures reaching the low 70s.

From Ornery Beer Company in Woodbridge: 

“It’s a Biergarten kinda day!”

ornerybeergarten

And Manassas residents also got in on the nice weather in Downtown. 

From Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy:

fosters

So, will that nice weather continue today? 

 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Manassas Local, News, Prince William, Stafford
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...