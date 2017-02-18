Motorcyclist killed on Mapledale Avenue in Dale City

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On February 18 at 1:38AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Mapledale Ave and Meadowbrook Rd in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a crash involving two motorcycles.

The investigation revealed that both motorcycles were traveling southbound on Mapledale Ave approaching Meadowbrook Dr when one of the operators, an adult male, applied a hard brake in an attempt to turn onto Meadowbrook Dr. The second motorcycle, operated by an adult female, was following behind the first motorcycle and unable to stop causing a collision.

The female operator sustained head trauma and was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries from the crash. The male operator sustained minor injuries. Both motorcycle operators were known to one another.

During the investigation, officers determined that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Following the investigation, the male operator, identified as Robert James POTTS, was arrested. Additional charges pending. The investigation continues.

Arrested on February 18:

Robert James POTTS, 53, of 13734 Moccasin Ct in [Dale City] Charged with driving under the influence

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Nellie Rae SACRA, 53, of Woodbridge