From Prince William police:

Stabbing Investigation- On February 17 at 6:22PM, officers responded to the 7300 block of Forrester Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two victims, both adults, suffering from injuries to the body.

All involved parties are accounted for and the incident does not appear random. More information will be released when it is available.

Update 9:56 p.m.

*UPDATE* Stabbing Investigation – One victim, identified as an adult female, has been pronounced dead due to her injuries. The second victim, identified as an adult male, has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident appears to be domestic in nature and all involved parties are accounted for. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.