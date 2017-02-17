Sheriff’s office: Hit and run suspect told cops to get off his property

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On February 14, 2017 at approximately 8:50 PM Deputy A.J. Layug responded to a hit and run at the intersection of Brent Point Road and Arkendale Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Layug interviewed a male subject who advised that an oncoming blue Ford SUV had crossed over into his lane and collided with his vehicle.

Deputy Layug observed considerable damage to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. The victim advised that after the accident the other driver exited the Ford and identified himself only as Paul. Paul then stated that he did not want to get law enforcement or insurance involved. He returned to his vehicle and drove away. When doing so he almost struck the victim again.

Paul was described as a thin, white male about 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. He had long brown hair in a ponytail, a long goatee and was wearing a blue work coat and blue jeans. A tag number was not obtained for the Ford by the victim.

A BOL [be on the look out] was distributed with the description provided. First Sergeant D.F. Purcell recognized the description as matching a resident of the area. Patrol units responded to the residence of Paul Magner on Decatur Road to investigate further.

Upon arrival, Deputy Layug observed a blue Ford SUV in the driveway with damage to the front driver’s side. He rang the doorbell and heard a noise coming from the garage. As he approached the garage, he observed a man matching the description provided. The man refused to open the door or speak with the deputy.

Instead, he dialed 9-1-1 multiple times to report that law enforcement was trespassing on his property. His mother then came outside and asked deputies to leave.

Warrants were obtained and deputies attempted service. Mr. Magner was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Paul Joseph Magner, age 39 of Decatur Road, was charged with Felony Hit and Run, Obstructing Justice, Falsely Summonsing Police, Driving on Revoked and Driving with No Insurance. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3000 secured bond.