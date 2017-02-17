Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

It’s going to be a Sheetz

by Potomac Local on February 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm Leave a Comment
Submitted: 

“Intersection of 28 & Linton Hall, please and thank you, what are they building on the corner by the red and gray building?”

Prince William County Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson’s office tells us a Sheetz gas station will be built here.

A WaWa gas station is located about a mile and a half east on Route 28.

