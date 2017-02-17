2Suns Salon & Wellness doing ‘Late Night Luau’

Submitted:

2Suns Salon & Wellness is offering free services and demonstrations in celebration of its 15-year anniversary. This event is scheduled for Friday, March 3, 2017.

The greater Stafford community is invited to the fourth annual Late Night Luau [from 7 to 10 p.m.] at 2Suns Salon & Wellness, formerly 2b Tan. The event, celebrates 2Suns’ 15 years in business. Members of the community will be the big winners when they take advantage of the free services [UV Tanning, RedLight Therapy, Far Infrared Relaxation], service demonstrations [custom spray tanning and teeth whitening], free products, and many discounts offered at the event.

The Late Night Luau will feature games, prizes, and traditional Hawaiian food, says Jasa. Everyone who shows up will be greeted at the door with a leis, a traditional Hawaiian garland worn around the neck. The salon will also be decorated in a tropical theme especially for the event.