‘Survivor’ TV show contestant coming to Benton Middle School to introduce girls to STEM

by Potomac Local on February 16, 2017 at 8:59 am Leave a Comment
Photo by Flickr user chicagowen

Submitted: 

On March 16, 2017, Benton Middle School will host an event, which will introduce approximately 400 middle school girls and their guardians to STEM Careers. Our 3rd Annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” STEM event will convey “The Value of Women and Girls in society as Bold, Beautiful, and Innovative people.”  

Celebrity Guest; Rebekah “Becky” Lee, from the CBS TV Series Survivor: Cook Islands contestant, 2nd runner up, and activist, will be featured at the event along with other leading STEM professionals who will be conducting interactive session to drive awareness of STEM careers and educational opportunities  in the following categories:

  1. STEM in Health Care  
  2. STEM in Technology & Engineering
  3. STEM in Cyber Security 
  4. STEM in Cosmetology  
  5. STEM in Financial Literacy & Investments
  6. STEM in Aerospace   
  7. STEM in First Responders 
  8. STEM in Sports   
  9. STEM in Law Enforcement  
  10. STEM in Innovation & Emerging Trends
  11. STEM in Entertainment 
  12. STEM in Science  

Girls and their guardians will participate in these breakout sessions as well as experience the innovation and vendor booths featuring our partners; Wells Fargo, Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, George Mason Gaming and Technology Academy, Prince William County Parks & Recreation, and other local STEM partners.

This STEM event is part of the commitment by our business partners Wells Fargo, Lockheed Martin, and Northrup Grumman, who have partnered to create a Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) initiative that not only supports the educational values consistent with STEM disciplines within Prince William County Schools, but inspires young minds and opens doors for our students to become global 21st Century learners. 

