Stafford deputy charges driver after pursuit on Route 1

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On February 13, 2017 at approximately 2:50PM Deputy R.T. Kulbeth was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 when he observed a black, four-door Toyota, traveling southbound [ near the intersection of Austin Park Drive], displaying an expired state inspection sticker. Deputy Kulbeth activated his emergency lights and initiated a U-Turn. As he followed the vehicle, it began to accelerate through the Stafford Wayside [the area between north and south Route 1 that stretches between the Courthouse and the Stafford Post Office. The road is divided, and it has all the green area] at speeds exceeding 80 MPH. The Toyota lost traction on the roadway and came to rest in a ditch near the Carnaby Street intersection.

The driver exited the vehicle and was ordered to show his hands. He followed commands and was taken into custody without further incident. The subject was identified as Douglas Howard. Mr. Howard had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person. He was subsequently given field sobriety tests.

Douglas Edward Howard, age 59 of Tobelt Court in Stafford, VA, was charged with Felony Eluding, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving with an Expired Inspection Sticker. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and was held on a $2000 secured bond.