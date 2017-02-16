Read Us Daily for Local News in Stafford, Virginia

Quantico incubator welcomes 3 new tenants

February 16, 2017
Quantico Corporate Center off U.S. 1 in Boswell's Corner. (Photo:Mary Davidson/PotomacLocal.com)

Three technology companies have joined the Quantico Innovation Center (QuIC). New members include Conscious Security, Inc. which provides information technology operations and security services to commercial and government organizations; GCubed Technologies, Inc. which provides engineering and cloud services, network management and cybersecurity solutions; and LRH Group, LLC which provides program management, public affairs support, and training for the government.

A program of the Stafford Technology and Research Park, QuIC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to attract, train and grow technology companies, with the goal of accelerating new products and services into the market place.

QuIC is located within a federal HUBZone and provides entrepreneurs with the resources, connections, and programs they need to develop their venture into a financial and business maturity sufficient for independent, sustained operations.

