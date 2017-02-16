Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court Michele McQuigg dies

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince Willaim County Clerk of the Circuit Court Michele McQuigg, 69, has died.

The lifelong public servant was working in her second eight-year term as clerk. We don’t know the circumstances of her death.

“Prince William County and Manasses have lost yet another committed public servant in Michele McQuigg. We are devastated about her sudden passing and our prayers are with the loved-ones that she leaves behind. Michele will always be known for her great passion for this County and its people; she will be sorely missed” –said Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Dottie Miller.

McQuigg won her second term in the court in 2015. She made preserving historical court documents, and making them available to the public her later life’s work.

Before winner her first term as clerk of the circuit court in 2008, she served the Virginia House of Delegates 51st District Seat, held today by Richard Anderson between 1998 and 2007.

She served on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors as the Occoquan District representative, a seat held today by Ruth Anderson, the wife of Richard Anderson between 1992 and 1998.

She leaves behind her husband, Clancy, two married daughters, Heather and Katie, both who graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School 1986 and 1989, and five grandchildren–Robert, Colleen, Emily, Shelby, and Luke, according to her 2015 campaign website.

McQuigg was a member of Member, All Saints Church (Anglican), Woodbridge.