Jim Kearns

James M. Kearns, Jr., 73 of Montclair, Virginia passed away at his home on February 14, 2017 with family at his side. He is now resting peacefully after a long struggle with prostate cancer. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lauretta Kearns and his grandson, Christopher.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathryn Craig Kearns; his son, Jamie Kearns and wife Ann, and grandsons Ryan and Brady of Brunswick, Maryland; and daughters Kay Floyd and husband Pierce Blue of Alexandria and Sarah Higgins and husband Kevin of Alexandria; brothers Thomas, William, and Kevin, and sister, Karen Kearns, of New York City. Jim is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Jim was born at the Naval Hospital, North Island, San Diego, California and grew up in Bayside and Flushing, Long Island. He spent 30 years in Dale City and 24 years in Montclair. Jim was active at Holy Family Church in Dale City, including a number of years as Liturgy Chairman. More recently, Jim attended St Francis of Assisi Parish in Triangle.

Jim worked as a civil engineer for the Town of Smithtown and the State of New York on Long Island and in various engineering, real estate, and information technology positions for the Navy, Marine Corps, and the General Services Administration, from which he retired in 2008 with 42 years of Federal service. After retirement, Jim consulted with Telos Corp. on IT Security and SRA Inc. and the Department of Defense on prostate cancer research. Jim was active in the Us TOO Prostate Cancer support group and was on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Prostate Cancer Coalition. Jim made numerous presentations to civic groups educating men on the risks of prostate cancer. Jim enjoyed his Irish heritage and spending time with his family, especially being ‘Pop-Pop’ to Ryan and Brady.

Jim donated his body to Georgetown Medical School. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Triangle, Virginia on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 12:00pm.

Memorials may be sent to Jim’s favorite charities, the Spina Bifida Association (http://spinabifidaassociation.org) and

Us TOO (www.ustoo.org).