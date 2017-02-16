Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Argument escalates, woman choked

by Potomac Local on February 16, 2017 at 4:07 pm Leave a Comment
From Prince William police:

Strangulation | Domestic Assault & Battery – On February 15 at 12:00p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8100 block of Halsey Ct in Manassas (20110) to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 25-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal argument which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim and, at one point, placed his hands around her neck preventing her from breathing. A struggle ensued and both parties eventually separated. Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jorge Antonio GONZALEZ AMAYA, was arrested.

Arrested on February 15:
Jorge Antonio GONZALEZ AMAYA, 23, of the 8100 block of Halsey Ct in Manassas
Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

