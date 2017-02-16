News Argument escalates, woman choked
From Prince William police:
Strangulation | Domestic Assault & Battery – On February 15 at 12:00p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8100 block of Halsey Ct in Manassas (20110) to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 25-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal argument which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim and, at one point, placed his hands around her neck preventing her from breathing. A struggle ensued and both parties eventually separated. Minor injuries were reported.
Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jorge Antonio GONZALEZ AMAYA, was arrested.
Arrested on February 15:
Jorge Antonio GONZALEZ AMAYA, 23, of the 8100 block of Halsey Ct in Manassas
Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Prince William K-9 Unit: Ready at a moment’s notice
February 16, 2017
Historic Manassas reveals new logo
February 16, 2017
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017