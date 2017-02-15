From Prince William police:

Residential Burglary – On February 13 at 12:39AM, officers responded to a vacant residence located in the 15100 block of Wentwood Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate multiple trespassers. As officers arrived, they observed several subjects inside. When officers challenged the subjects, they refused to exit the residence. As officers were investigating, noises were heard coming from a neighboring residence.

Upon checking the home, officers discovered that the suspects had broken through a wall into the neighboring residence. When officers challenged one of the suspects, they went back into the original residence. A short time later, officers with the assistance of a police K-9 made entry into the residence and detained all of the suspects without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, all of the suspects were arrested.

Arrested on February 13:

Matthew Preston FOX, 20, of 5226 Karl Pl, NE in Washington, DC

John Little WEBB-MCPHAUL, 20, of 4020 Minnesota Ave, NE Apt 376 in Washington, DC

Charged with 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of destruction of property, and 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court Date: March 29, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

A 16-year-old female juvenile of Washington, DC [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge [Juvenile]

Charged with 2 counts of burglary

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center