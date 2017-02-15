News Police said suspect tried to use a box cutter during an argument
From Prince William police:
Attempted Malicious Wounding – On February 14 at 5:15PM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 48-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused attempted to cut the victim with a box cutter. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. No injuries were reported. The accused was located a short time later and arrested without incident.
Arrested on February 14:
Lawrence WILLIAMS, 58, of no fixed address
Charged with attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property
Court Date: May 3, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
